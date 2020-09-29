Editor, the Advocate:
Who’s right is it when it comes to the decision of abortion?
Pro-Choicers claim that abortion is about a woman’s freedom of choice.
What kind of reasoning justifies killing one’s own child?
Is that really freedom? No mother really wants to have an abortion. Planned Parenthood would like her to think that abortion is the answer to her problems, telling her she can’t handle her situation and she has the right to end this problem.
What kind of freedom will she have, she will have the forever pain of her “choice” of killing her own child. Abortion hurts women.
There are other choices.
Here in Victoria, we have the Crisis Pregnancy Center where women can go for a free consultation and explore her options with women who care and can offer her choices other than ending her baby’s life. She may be offered a doctor to visit, an ultrasound if needed, or the gift of adoption, just to name a few.
We also have the Gabriel Project where a woman in a crisis pregnancy can receive help with her physical and emotional needs as well as those of her baby, such as clothes and items needed to care for herself and her newborn.
Just on the horizon is a new hope, The Bethlehem House, which is now in the development phase, here they will have someone to help a mother and offer her hope, but most of all a “safe” haven for mother and her unborn child.
There are other choices, killing your baby is not one of them, that is simply murder, just under another name, called abortion.
Make the right choice, “choose life.” This is where you find true freedom for you and your child.
Let’s make pro-choicers into Pro-Lifers.
Please offer your support to these great organizations.
We will be standing up for life in a “Life Chain” from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4th, along the sidewalks of Navarro to show our unity to defend human life. This will be happening all across our great nation as well as Canada.
Come join us.
It will form on North Navarro from Sam Houston and Magruder to Loop 463. Try to come a little early, posters will be handed out near Golds Gym, Chick-fil-A and Hall Electric.
Bring the whole family. Children are a sign of life. Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. Rain or shine.
See you there.
Bernie Seale, Victoria
