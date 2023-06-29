Editor, the Advocate:
First of all, I know there are people that don't like President Trump. Do you remember how much better off we were? Prices did not soar, and best of all we had gas and oil.
President Biden is trying to destroy our nation. Don't ask me why I think President Biden is trying to destroy America. I think he has sold his soul to China and the Devil. The truth is fixing to come out.
He opened the border. Drugs and the cartel are flooding our nation. People are dying from fentanyl by the thousands.
I think when the FBI went in to Mar a Lago and wouldn't let anyone in they could, and probably did, plant a lot of information they brought in themselves.
The Democratic Party hates President Trump. They hate him because he made America great and he will do it again.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad