Editor, the Advocate:
As a lifelong Victoria County resident who attended grades 1-9 at Mission Valley and high school at Stroman, I am an enthusiastic supporter of the upcoming VISD bond election. Certainly from my perspective, both campuses have served our community quite well over the years, and with new facilities at each location, they will continue to do so for many more years to come.
This bond election represents an investment in the heart of our public school system. In addition to new schools at Mission Valley and Stroman, the bond will provide funds to make substantial and greatly needed capital repairs at other campuses across VISD.
Past generation were there for me when I attended these schools, and it is our responsibility to be there for those now enrolled and yet to be enrolled. I encourage you to join me in voting for the VISD bond proposal. Early voting begins on April 19th and election day is May 1st.
Jayne Lemke, Victoria
