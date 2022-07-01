Editor, the Advocate:
The fireworks ban was lifted for Victoria County, but in north Victoria County it is incredibly dry and fireworks are a risk. We did get 1/4 inch of rain over the last 3-4 days, but it is totally insufficient for all the dry plants, grass, and fire hazards in this part of Victoria County where property can be destroyed.
Jean Herman, Yoakum
