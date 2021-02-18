Editor, the Advocate:
Little fishing bobber
Have you ever watched a fishing bobber lost in the bay,
With waves hitting it in every way?
That’s how life is on the shore
With problems coming at us in all directions.
You have to choose to stay afloat in all occasions.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
