Editor, the Advocate:
For nearly 40 years, South Texas has been home. It has reinforced everything that is true about Texas. We are independent, hardworking and kind. Texas has fostered a business climate that has allowed capitalism and the state to succeed at the highest levels.
However, despite our affection for Texas and support of capitalism, the coronavirus is already making its heavy hand felt by many families throughout our community.
We are not too worried about people being denied the latest phone or TV. However, when members of our community lack basic necessities – food, water, shelter –then we as a society and community fail to live up to our full potential!
We are a wealthy state, and we have benefited immensely. It is time for all of us who have benefited in an above average manner to step forward and help our neighbors.
We all have favorite charities. A few that help people at the most basic levels are the Salvation Army, Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and our local food banks.
While we are self-isolating, the one thing we can do is send money to these invaluable organizations.
As such, for those with resources, we are issuing you a challenge. We will match $100,000 in donations for the Salvation Army, VCAM, Christ’s Kitchen or our food banks. If we are missing a provider of basic services, let us know and we will consider it.
It will be an honor system. Email Dave@SatherFinancial.com and tell us who you are donating to and how much you are sending in and we will match it.
Hopefully, this inspires others to step forward such that our community can survive, recover and thrive together.
With great respect, admiration and appreciation for our community.
Dave Sather and Carol Klages, Sather Financial Group Inc., Victoria
