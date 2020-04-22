Editor, the Advocate:
If there was ever a time we needed Victoria to step up it’s now. So many of our Victoria residents have invested everything in their small mom and pop businesses.
We have a dream to make our city something special. We are willing to sacrifice our time, health, and energy to see it through. We have made commitments to staff when we hired them, landlords when we signed leases. Even dared to dream of bigger spaces and expansion, in Victoria, specifically downtown. Through no fault of our own, we have been in the middle of a crisis.
I don’t believe in handouts, period! I would like to think of myself as a creative, hard worker. My personal solution is, if there is a problem you can’t solve, work harder. If your depressed, work harder. I have even been accused by my family of creating work where there is none.
My pastor confirms one of my biggest faults is I don’t rest.
This crisis has put many of us in positions of need. We need to pay our employees, we are grateful we can provide jobs.
We need to pay our rent, light bill, insurance and buy products to keep the doors open. And yes, pay our taxes. Such taxes that could have been used to keep us alive during this crisis. Our city council declined, what I see as a lifeline. They said, and yes I listened to the entire meeting, in effect that there was enough coming from the national government to pull us little guys out of trouble.
In my case, and many around Victoria, that help is not here. We are “in the queue,” and may or may not get help. There were too many unanswered questions on how funding would be done. Instead of working through those questions, the city council voted no. Not no, let’s take a look at it. Just no.
I would like to thank Rawley McCoy and Jesus Garza for their passion for Victoria’s small businesses. I implore you to watch the (long) Victoria City Council meeting video, see what you see.
As a small, locally owned business who loves her city, please reconsider.
Please put this back on the table for discussion. Please!
We could have funding in less than 10 days. It may not save all of us, but it definitely would save a few. Yes it’s risky, yes there are not guarantees.
But it’s our tax payer money. And I’m willing to take the risk. As a small business, I take that risk every day. Please reconsider and take a risk on us, we won’t let our city down.
Sara Vela (Proud fifth-generation Victorian and owner of Vela Farms), Victoria
