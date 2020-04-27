Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is to voice our alarm at City Council’s vote against the proposed $750,000 grant to the LiftFund to make loans to small Victoria businesses not able to secure funds through the Payroll Protection Plan.
Our City Manager Jesùs Garza recommends that Victoria joins numerous other Texas municipalities in using the LiftFund to save small businesses.
He and his staff came to the Victoria Sales Tax Corporation (VSTDC) to obtain consensus for VSTDC funds to be used for specific types of allowed projects which would free dollars to assist small businesses. The VSTDC agreed to amend its budget as necessary to support this initiative. Needless to say, the City Council’s decision came as a big surprise. The vote was 4 to 3 against; and the previous mayor’s input at the meeting was negative and impactful!
Our concern is that some of our elected officials do not recognize or sufficiently support our desire to maintain and grow our business community. We believe that this decision is a continuation of past public policy that has retarded Victoria’s growth for the past 10 years.
Our current mayor – whose campaign promised support for economic development – needs the council to act in a positive manner. Our new city manager, who was hired to bring new ideas and build enthusiasm for Victoria, needs your support. Finally, the results of the two surveys distributed by our chamber and the VEDC clearly show the needs and increasing impact of this pandemic on our local businesses.
We are requesting your immediate assistance. We want you to join us in asking our city council to revisit this proposal and ratify it at their next City Council meeting. One vote could change Victoria’s future!
Call your city council members today and ask them to vote “yes” on this issue.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
William Blanchard, Melvin Lack, Bobby Jacob, Lee Keeling, Dennis Patillo, Tommy Taylor, Sara Vela, John Zacek, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.