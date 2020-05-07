Editor, the Advocate:
As a historian, I believe most people have a general misunderstanding of the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment was conceived in a time without police or an Army of any kind. The most powerful gun made at the time was the Musket. The best Colonial soldier could reload it at about two minutes. James Madison wrote it into the Bill of Rights (first 10 Amendments) because everyone had to have a gun for protection, hunt for food, and form a militia against British or Indian advances.
The activist conservative Supreme Court perverted the Second Amendment into what it is today. It stripped all meaning from James Madison’s meaning into Scalia’s gun culture that we have today. No one in the 18th Century could have imagined semi-automatic seen widely in the US today.
Scalia’s new interpretation of the second amendment removes all aspects of a militia of any kind that a person had any responsibility or have it used (a musket) during colonial times. I am not against the second amendment at all. I have two rifles propped up behind the front door, unloaded of course. My ammo is locked up near-by.
I am 100% for the original Second Amendment. Since the Columbine shooting, both school and other mass shootings have exploded. Suicides kill over thirty a day. Cities should be able to pass voluntary buybacks like Los Angeles had years ago. They should be able to pass any restrictions they want and the Supreme Court said they can.
Chicago is an example of surrounding states with no gun laws. Their gun laws are ineffective. Large states like Texas and other western states let gun shows run wild with loopholes and no background checks making their crime rates higher than normal. They even sell silencers for both handguns and rifles. Straw man sales run wild at gun shows. Until we get background checks passed, the mass slaughter continues.
Over three hundred are killed by handguns each day. Thousands a year from illegal gun sales. A child each hour is killed by a gun accident. Let us get Americans behind gun safety before adding more guns to the streets.
How about making Victoria County a First Amendment Sanctuary city. It is the First Amendment under constant attack. You will never get an amendment removed from the constitution. It takes 75% of the Congress and 75% of the states to do so.
Clinton Smith, Victoria
