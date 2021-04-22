Editor, the Advocate:
Much of the discussion concerning Proposition A of the May 1 election concerns the replacement of Stroman. Please look further than the price tag, you cannot appreciate the deficiencies existing at Stroman Middle School and the need for its replacement.
Bids received in 1967 for the Stroman general contract greatly exceeded the budgeted funds. The original design was not a “Gilded Lily” building but a reasonable project for that time. Subsequently, the project was made to “fit the budget.” Systems and materials of lesser quality and standards were accepted in exchange for a reduced final contract price. Deficiencies in this building have plagued the district from the time it was accepted. Visible defects were addressed. Concealed deficiencies that could not be addressed have plagued the District since original occupancy. My late firm was not involved in the original project. Less than diligent contract administration during the time of original construction has been evidenced during later remodel and repair projects. It appears in some areas the project was never finished, they just quit working on it.
Building codes today are more stringent than in 1967. Codes are minimum requirements addressing the health and safety of occupants.
The existing facility is code deficient in that regard. The campus layout is a security concern in this time of unhinged behavior. It is doubtful that sufficient space exists in the existing building to install modern HVAC systems, fire sprinkler piping (currently nonexistent) and accessibility modifications to approach code compliance.
Stroman needs replacing before older facilities. Let’s not throw good money after bad. No attempt to remodel Stroman can produce a suitable, code compliant building to provide the education required to prepare and inspire students toward success in today’s world.
The Maintenance Department can only address what their budgeted funds allow. Budget constraints prevent hiring of skilled workers. Some repairs must be passed to commercial contractors at retail rates and some preventative maintenance must be deferred. These deferred maintenance problems are rapidly becoming untenable.
The maintenance component of Proposition A proposes an amount nearly five times greater than the current annual maintenance budget. It is intended to avert eminent systems failures and catch up on years of deferred maintenance due the lack of funds.
Please refer to the Bond Planning Recommendations Presentation prepared by VISD consultants which describes how the bond funds will be used. They are reasonable descriptions of the proposed projects at this time.
Dan Hiller, Victoria
(0) comments
