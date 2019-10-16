Editor, the Advocate:
Sunday, I attended the Rosary Congress Procession. The procession was from Our Lady Of Lourdes to the DeLeon Plaza Gazebo. Next, the procession went from DeLeon Plaza to St Mary’s, then from St Mary’s to Our Lady Of Sorrows. It was all very beautiful, very spiritual.
I misplaced my camera and couldn’t remember where I left it. The Catholic school provided a school bus that took us back to our parked vehicles. I didn’t know at the time, but I had left my camera in the bus.
The driver of the bus was Michael Vanlli. He made sure it got to the Holy Family Church office and that it was there when I went to go pick it up.
Thank you, Mr. Vanelli, for being so nice.
Isaac Solis, Victoria
