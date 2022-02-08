Editor, the Advocate:
This is not an endorsement of Mr. (Andy) Louderback for office of any kind or sort. After reading Mr. Svetlik’s letter on Jan. 25, I sincerely hope that Mr. Louderback might consider the avoidance of emulating the “style(s)” of both Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio.
Mr. Louderback has for quite a number of years, shown his ability to think with clarity and honor. I have never heard a mumbling word of negativity against Mr. Louderback and I feel confident that he will continue serving all of the citizens of Jackson County, Texas and the United States of America with that same clarity and honor if elected as District 27 Congressman.
Rufus C. Diggs, Victoria
