Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is for people who think they hate America. Every country in the world today was, at some point in time, taken over by conquest. I know it’s not right, but this is the nature of man.
When some people say they hate America, I believe they really hate mankind itself. Every person on earth has this inherent flaw in them. For example, the people who took over the six square blocks in Seattle and claimed it for themselves. They took it by conquest. They proved I’m right about mankind. Conquest is inherent in all of us.
Love and hate is in us all too. Love for one another, not hate, is the answer for a civilized society. At this point, I don’t think the world sees us as civilized. From afar, we look just the opposite. I know this. I wouldn’t want to see what the world would be like if the U.S. had never been founded.
Count your blessings.
Mark. T. Wayne, Bay City
(0) comments
