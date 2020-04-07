Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I skip all the pages and pages of the stock show pictures. In the March 5 Advocate, I almost missed the picture of the pet cow and her 19th birthday. Such a loving, happy story. What a blessing!

Sue Quinn, Edna

