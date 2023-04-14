Editor, the Advocate:
The blatant hypocrisy of the “Right” was recently fully displayed in a letter by someone who was livid over an Advocate cartoon satirizing the MAGA cult.
I’m assuming this same complainant relishes the constant cartoons lampooning Biden. But let his MAGA bunch get some ribbing and he gets upset.
How about MAGA’s attack on the Capitol? Oops, I almost forgot — the Republican noise machine told its viewers that it was Antifa. Had that person seen coverage of the insurrection on a respectable news channel he would have seen the huge Trump banners stretching from one side of the screen to the other.
In the real world (outside Tucker Carlson-land), we know it was MAGA; they’re Trump’s stormtroopers, not Antifa.
Carlson’s boss, Rupert Murdoch, is in court currently over the Dominion voting machine lawsuit, responding feebly and unconvincingly to the revelations (from texts and emails) that his program hosts constantly tell their viewers one thing (according to the political stereotypes they reinforce relentlessly) and then, off camera, say they know their lionization of Trump is all for the channel’s profit and that they really despise him.
Murdoch disclosed in a statement (which explains much) that “nobody wants Trump as an enemy.”
If a kind word can be said for Murdoch, however, it’s his devotion to keeping his audience happy. Tell them exactly what they want to hear regarding Darling Donald and that dastardly varmint Evil Joe and you keep your viewers riveted and make lots of money.
And isn’t the customer always right? Rupert sure thinks so.
Republican Bill Weld, when running against Trump, described him publicly as a one-man crime wave, a statement being verified since then by two impeachments, multiple criminal investigations, 35,000-plus lies and, now, just announced as I write this, an indictment on hush money to Stormy Daniels.
In spite of all this damning evidence (and his propaganda network exposed), MAGA still exists in a vacuum, arguing Trump is incapable of wrong or immorality.
Hillary Clinton knows, however, that what goes around comes around and can shout at Trump, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”
I can’t help but feel happy for her, since it was a long time coming.
What will the MAGA cult do in response?
Mark Walters, Victoria