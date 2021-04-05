Editor, the Advocate:
The person – people? – who needs to read this probably won’t but perhaps a parent will and recognize junior.
Someone used a water meter cover as a hammer to destroy our mailbox. Yeah, it’s a major pain in the tookus for us, but that’s not all. The individual who did this needs to understand that vandalizing a mailbox is a federal offense.
Yes, the Victoria Police were notified and a case record is active. If caught, prosecution will ensue and the penalties for vandalizing mailboxes can be severe, including jail time and hefty fines that a teenager might not be able to cover from his checking account. Added to that is the police record of the crime that will follow him when he wants to go to college or get a job.
So, yeah, if the police do find out who did this, I will not just say, “Oh, gosh. It’s just a kid being a kid. Let’s forget it.” That ain’t gonna happen.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
