Editor, the Advocate:
Dr. Shepherd, on Sept. 14, explained if tax rate is our focus, it’s actually down 24.8%. But property values have increased, so more money must be going to VISD. Wrong again, as property values rise, the amount received in state aid decreases. So no added funds to VISD.
My focus, thickness of my wallet. So, why not reduce the property values and get more from the state? Would this help my wallet? No. The state has no money, it’s our taxed money back to us as seen fit by the state.
So, focus on value for dollars. Example: my 10-year-old truck. It gets me there and totes stuff. Radiator leaks, overheats. Add oil often, bed rattles. Brakes squeal, taillight broken, and one head light. Tires worn uneven. Lousy gas mileage. 109,000 miles. Eight years is the average life, only solution, replacement. Stuff happens. New truck and loan payments.
Not to my neighbor, he bought the same truck, same time. Same usage except he’s always tinkering with his. Watches fluids, looks for signs of wear, routine tune-ups. Oil drip, off to mechanic. I ask, what if transmission or A/C goes out? Ouch wallet. Possible, but less likely with regular maintenance by trained mechanics.
In our business of educating our children, could some of these examples apply to VISD capital investments? Is Stroman’s mold an HVAC problem or neglected roof leak? Why is old VHS now crowded by 900 students from Stroman?
Maintenance is the process of preserving something. Similar to preservation, prolongation, etc. Opposite is breakdown, similar malfunction, failure, etc.
Renovate is restore (something old, especially a building) to a good state of repair, similar refurbish, revamp, etc. Opposite is demolish, destroy, etc.
Examples renovation: old Sears is 700 Main, old JC Penney now part of OLV, old SW Bell is tax office, old Kroger is Pattie Dodson Center, Courthouse, La Bahia, old Victoria look at what renovation is doing. Would you renovate your home or scrap it?
October, let’s look at our education business’s real assets. Teachers and maintenance personnel. As investors in this business, we must be sure we show our dependence on them for our business of education to be successful.
Our teachers receive periodic update training. Do our maintenance personnel, other than OJT? Are they encouraged to become HVAC, plumbing, electrical equivalents of journeymen with compensation for successful training completion? Remember, maintenance is the process of preservation.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.