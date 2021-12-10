Editor, the Advocate:
The Journal of Circulation is a major peer-reviewed medical journal which is part of the American Heart Association’s journal system. On 8 Nov. 2021 the journal published an article regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. The abstract for that article may be viewed at: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
The abstract describes the methodology of the testing involved and concludes: “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”
I would interpret that to mean that the vaccines are dangerous and should be avoided. My personal choice has been to follow Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s advice and take zinc and Quercetin tablets and C and D vitamins on a daily basis. That obviously does not guarantee anything but I have been exposed to COVID-19 multiple times over the past two years and have not caught it.
Theodore Holden, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.