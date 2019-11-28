Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you for covering the school board meeting in El Campo last week. I believe a few facts were left undisclosed. First, Mr. Benavidez is not the only hero of El Campo, many veterans have served, died, and some returned.
The school trustees appointed a naming committee, the committee submitted the majority decision, a school trustee member then presented a motion contrary to the committee decision.
The motion was defeated. Mr. Benavidez has a highway and National Guard Armory bearing his name in El Campo.
A letter signed by over 400 people (gathered in less than two weeks) presented to the school trustees, asked to let school remain named Northside. Majority still rules does it not?
Charlene and Charles Petersen, El Campo
