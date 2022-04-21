Editor, the Advocate:
A very important election is coming up. I am extending my support for Margaret Pruett to be re-elected to VISD School Board, District 6. Margaret is a person of solid character and integrity who has helped lead VISD through some very difficult times. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our Board and administrators have made sensible decisions to keep kids in school and continue learning. I am grateful for the job they have done without senseless mandates that have been put in place elsewhere.
Margaret’s opponent has struggled to gain a political platform in Victoria. Unsuccessfully running for several positions hoping voters have a short memory. He was forced to resign from City Council for not living in the district he was elected to represent. While serving on Council he was questioned regarding his participation with others in violation of the Texas Open Meeting Act.
We need Margaret Pruett’s honesty, integrity and conservative values to continue leading VISD. Early voting starts April 25 and election day is May 7. Make your voice heard and your vote count.
Tom Halepaska, Victoria
