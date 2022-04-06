Editor, the Advocate:
There are so many problems going on in the world today that one must wonder how we will contend with them and still have a better place for our progeny to call home. All of the issues facing us are important and must be dealt with through due diligence and resolve. But which one shall we start with? There is a tendency to be fixated on just one and focus on it only, but we must be smarter than that and multitask by getting our heads together and work out a way to proceed intelligently toward a common goal that will benefit everyone. Setting greed aside, we can get this done and profitably, not excluding the least of these in the effort.
To me, the most significant problem facing all of us in the world is climate change, and so, it must be considered as paramount in going forward as we tackle all other problems as well. Climate scientists say that we can do things now to head off what is sure to be horrific and catastrophic weather events to come after the next 10 to 11 years. I have been reading, with much hope, the articles to be found in “The Conversation” news network and have found that this source uses the brightest minds from around the free world to write articles pertaining to each author’s expertise on many subjects that concern our world community and its problems. Almost daily they have something on global warming, so I urge you to “google” this on your PC and start reading what they have to say. Also, go to the TED talks to hear from many sources of hopeful thinkers who will give you much to think about as to problems and their solutions to consider and promulgate. The Associated Press also writes on climate change almost daily and is a great source of news on this subject as well as many other subjects that concern us today.
It’s up to all of us who can to start making a difference about our earthly home and to make it a better place for all mankind.
Clark Walker, Victoria
