Editor, the Advocate:
No other candidate has the compassion for the district, the students, and the teachers in it, as Mandy Lingle. This is why I’m expressing my support for Mrs. Lingle as the best choice for the VISD school board trustee District 4.
I’ve been a teacher with VISD for 11 years. Over the last three years, I have come to know Mrs. Lingle through her volunteer work at DeLeon Elementary. Mrs. Lingle is very “hands on” and compassionate about what she does. When Mrs. Lingle sees a need, she fills it. She is the first one to ask, “What can I do to help?” She puts herself in the teacher’s shoes by substituting a range of grade levels, and she executes it flawlessly. During that time, she recognized the needs of the teachers and created action plans. She reached out to parents and the PTO to create a system of volunteers to help assist teachers with daily needs and tasks. She continues her volunteer work through her involvement with the VISD Bond Task Force. No other candidate is as vested in VISD as Mandy Lingle.
Mandy Lingle continuously seeks ways to help our students, teachers, and school. Running for school board representative was her natural response to her question, “How can I do more?” I don’t think any other candidate has already done so much and given so much to VISD.
Patricia Bludau, Victoria
