Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to thank District 4 voters for having the confidence in me to make good decisions for our students, our teachers, our staff, and our community for the next three years and electing me to the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) School Board. I believe that having worked in VISD schools over the past several years gives me a unique voice and perspective on the Board.
Everyone on my team played a very important role. I want to give special thanks to my campaign treasurer, Vic Morgan, who directed the early stages of my campaign and handled the finances, and to my husband, John Lingle, who helped manage social media and speaking engagements in his “free time” while working full time keeping the community safe as a Texas Ranger. Thank you to all of my financial supporters throughout Victoria. It truly was a blessing to have such a diverse backing and to have met such positive, impactful Victorians along the way. Thank you to all my friends both old and new who spread the word and knocked on doors for the campaign. I know that your hard work really made the difference.
Mandy Lingle, VISD District 4 Representative, Victoria
