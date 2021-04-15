Editor, the Advocate:
We write this letter in support of Mandy Lingle, who is running for the District 4 position of the VISD Board of Trustees.
Due to COVID-19 and its impact on our community over this past year, the creativity, leadership, and commitment Mandy brings to the board is critical.
Bring a fresh voice to our school board by casting your vote for Mandy Lingle.
Robert and Joye Tripson, Victoria
