Editor, the Advocate:
Millions of Americans are dismayed regarding President Biden's domestic record and his foreign policy blunders/decisions. The question is, how has President Biden's political agenda and decisions affected our nation and the world?
President Biden's actions/decisions relate directly to rising inflation, higher gasoline prices, labor shortages, consumer goods shortages and a downgraded energy sector. Biden downgraded our energy sector to promote his green energy policy linked to his fixation on climate control. He also canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline project which, if allowed to complete, would have provided oil from Canada rather than from unfriendly nations like OPEC and Russia.
Another factor causing inflation was the Democratic Party's excessive spending bills of trillions of dollars. Today, Biden is still supporting the passage of another spending bill (Build Back Better) of over a trillion dollars.
Further, Biden's border policy has resulted in an invasion of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants crossing our borders of which many are never caught and others in custody are either deported or transported to various U.S. cities, a very debatable policy issue. The results of Biden's failed border policy have caused severe problems for our health and welfare systems, our schools, citizen job losses and public safety.
Regarding foreign policy/decisions, Biden made one of his greatest blunders regarding his failed plan to remove our troops from Afghanistan. Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline project while removing our nation's objections to the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany. Also, Biden is still trying to negotiate a new nuclear treaty with Iran which is being brokered by Russia. The question is, what concessions or removal of sanctions will Biden have to give Russia and Iran in order to obtain a treaty and will it prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear military nation in the near future?
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.