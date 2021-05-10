Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is in response to Ms. Schaefer’s May 5th letter to the editor about the Weesatche meeting.
I am a Goliad landowner. Unlike the vast majority of Goliad landowners, I have had illegal immigrants on my land. About three years ago, I received a call from a neighbor saying there was law enforcement activity going on in our pasture. Going outside, I heard sirens. I quickly secured our dogs who were barking in that direction. I drove to where a deputy was at the corner of our land and was advised they were chasing a coyote and passengers on U.S. 59. The coyote fled to the county road abutting our land, ditched the vehicle, and along with his passengers bailed. At least one was tracked into our pasture by dogs deployed by law enforcement. Were we threatened by the illegals? No. But our dogs were at risk since they take a dim view of strange dogs invading their territory. Had I not secured them, they would have likely attacked the tracking dogs and had been killed by local law enforcement on our land.
The illegals were only on our land because the sheriff’s department was trying to apprehend them. They weren’t coming to Goliad; they were passing through on the way to Houston.
Some of our local officials are stirring fear by claiming we are in a war, being invaded by illegals. Goliad is not a border county. We are 180 miles from the border. Illegals aren’t walking through our county and camping here as suggested by Ms. Schaefer. They are being transported by coyotes in vehicles and only stop in Goliad when forced by local law enforcement. As one rancher on the other side of the county told me, if local law enforcement didn’t pursue illegals there would be no threat to Goliad citizens. It is only when local law enforcement gets involved that illegals become a threat out of desperation to escape.
I know of zero neighbors impacted by illegals, but I know of many who have been burglarized and one even murdered by our own citizens, not illegals.
I know of no fatalities in Goliad County caused by illegals during the last 12-14 months, while according to the Advocate, 13 have died from COVID-19. Many of the same people stirring up fear of illegals downplay the real threats of the virus and our home-grown citizen criminals.
Charles Clapsaddle, Goliad
