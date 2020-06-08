Editor, the Advocate:
George Floyd‘s killing was a terrible incident in our history, and those responsible should be tried for murder. We cannot have anyone in our society that fears the police and does not get equal justice.
I went to the march starting at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Sunday night at 6 p.m.
I was surprised by the large crowd. The weather was blazing hot, with no breeze. The protest started with short speeches and a prayer. People then lined up single file and marched toward DeTar Hospital on Navarro. I positioned myself at the end of the line, so I could count the number of people, there were 761.
The march’s theme was obviously the killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Those marching were in support Black Lives Matter and handled themselves in a respectful manner. There was good order and discipline. The organizers did a great job.
One of the reasons I went was because of the hot weather. In war, I have seen soldiers die from heat exposure. I know what to do when this happens, and I carried extra water. Luckily, I saw only one person pass out, she was picked up by the fire department paramedics.
The Victoria Fire Chief had two water aid stations on either side of the street, he was personally passing out water. The crowd needed it.
After the march, we went back to the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot and there were more speeches. The crowd dispersed before 8 p.m., and everyone went home. I felt that most of the people were locals and most people had face masks on.
I am grateful that the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Department have done a good job in our area. We do not have the same incidents they have in the large cities.
Let’s hope we can solve these problems between the police and the citizens.We need to be fair to everyone in our country.
Bill Pozzi, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.