Editor, the Advocate:
Recent letters raised the question, is now the time to build new schools?
A fair question. Just to touch on what I see as the tip of the iceberg, some additional questions. A 30-year bond? Do we have the best locations for (re)building? How many classrooms, will these be classroom or architectural masterpieces? Plans for improving entrance and exit issues to the schools. Why not reuse existing furniture? Cafeteria and office equipment? Let’s see those $1.5 million playgrounds. Landscaping? We know how the new Dairy Treet will look and operate.
Let’s look at timing. We are emerging from the grips of a pandemic. Jobs lost, businesses shut down. Moving from petroleum, higher costs for travel, shipping and affecting job security. A proposed $15 minimum wage adds costs to living expenses, purchases, and dining out. Trillions of dollars added to growing debt. Higher prices have the same effect on our wallets. Who has not seen increased property appraisals? We had an ice storm unlike I’ve seen in 76 years. Streets, water, electricity, schools, businesses, etc. damaged. Insurance rates will increase. You get the drift. Federal, state, city, school, roads taxes. All from one wallet. Ours.
Will $156.8 million do it? I read that in five years Smith may need $50 million. Others in the next 30 years. Age is mentioned often, is this the basis? If so, why not replace the courthouse? 700 Main Street? The Community Center? It’s interesting to note the ages of churches, charter schools and colleges. These remain due to proper maintenance, and renovation to match age and use. Before East and West were built, it was said costs to maintain VHS and Stroman outweighed their replacement cost. Yet, they’re still in use. Also, F.W. Gross. Has your family been utilizing the Aquatic and Fine Arts buildings from that bond issue?
Victorians want a safe learning environment for our children. The focus always seems to turn to the buildings. Some children will always be in the oldest buildings, are they being less cared for? Taught? Happy?
We must understand what we are for or against. It’s a debt for our children. Is $156.M the true cost? We deserve an architectural plan. Construction is a distraction, where will the children be and for how long? We are still struggling with face-to-face instruction. And there’s been no talk of teacher’s salary.
Renovation must be considered (ex. Crain) and condition-based maintenance in place.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
(0) comments
