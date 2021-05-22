Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing to recognize the tireless service of the men and women of the Victoria Fire Department. During the 30-plus years I have worked at the DeTar Emergency Department, I have witnessed this many times. This time was unique as I was the beneficiary of their help.
At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, I was driving east on Rio Grande in the midst of the heavy rains. As I attempted to get home, my car stalled in one of the huge puddles caused by the rains. I was unable to restart the car.
As I considered my limited options a VFD fire truck pulled up. Fireman Louie Bayer and his team stopped to offer help. Quickly, it was clear that the car was not going to move further.
Louie and his team then offered to take me home. I am grateful for their generous help at a time when I sorely needed it.
Many thanks to the fine men and women of VFD.
Jim Brand, MD, Victoria
