Editor, the Advocate:
We have a VISD election weeks away where we can support two worthy candidates whose record transcends partisan politics, who have listened to parents, supported our teachers, who have stood for conservative values all of their lives, and above all, have put the success of our children first.
Margaret Pruett has served well on our VISD Board, and Kathy Bell a distinguished retiring teacher, both represent solid leadership qualities, recognizing that learning is a constant collaboration of parents, students, teachers, and mentors within our community. They have worked their lives helping our cherished children and grandchildren be successful. Margaret Pruett and Kathy Bell represent the best in our community and are uniquely qualified to serve as VISD trustees.
Please don't let the "noise" of their opponents drown out what good is taking place in VISD and the quality educational values that Margaret and Kathy Bell represent. Their opponents and their main supporters continue to coerce and disrupt open and civil conversations at our school board meetings and in our community. We don’t need election jargon and radical agendas.
Margaret Pruett and Kathy Bell represent the highest standards of honesty in this race, who will listen and lead VISD for the success of our students, and our community.
Lou Svetlik, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.