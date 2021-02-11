Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the ludicrous, sinister Q-Anon cult embraced by Marjorie Taylor Greene, may I introduce a newer, more innocuous “cult”: Santa-non.
Members of Santa-non believe passionately that at Christmas time, a jolly, fat man in a red suit comes from the North Pole in a sled full of presents (pulled, of course, by Rudolph and his other reindeer) for all the deserving people of the world, and yes, he even comes down chimneys.
But no presents for Marjorie Taylor Green and any in the Republican Party willing to accept her into their fold.
Now that she’s been stripped of her committee responsibilities, maybe she can get a job at Fox News (Fantasyland) helping concoct new loony tunes conspiracy theories.
She may have even started preaching the newest one which goes something like this: Word has it that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are hatching a nefarious scheme to round up all Republicans and incarcerate them in Russian gulags, where they’ll be dosed with LSD and brainwashed with socialist dogma. While Putin looks on with approval.
Mark Walters, Victoria
