Editor, the Advocate:
Dale Fowler recently posted a photo of himself with eight sheriffs of the Crossroads on his “Dale Fowler for Sheriff” Facebook page. He has since taken down the photo as of earlier this week.
He has since used the same photo on mail-out fliers where he shows Roy Boyd quoted to say “That’s why so many of our region’s elected sheriffs stand with Dale Fowler.”
After reading the comments, I noticed people think these eight sheriffs are endorsing Fowler for sheriff.
I am personal friends with one of the sheriffs in the photo, I called him to inquire of this photo. He explained this photo was taken in El Campo at a recent coalition for local sheriffs who were discussing how to handle a BLM protest if they occurred in our adjoining counties. I was informed Fowler was invited by Roy Boyd to attend. Due to Boyd campaigning for Fowler and the fact the meeting is for the area sheriffs, not sheriff candidates, Boyd did not ask Justin Marr to attend. A group photo is usually taken at the end of the meeting. When the sheriffs were asked if Dale Fowler could be included, it was agreed he could, but only if the photo was not used for his political gain or campaign. Fowler and Boyd agreed and the photo was taken. I was told that none of the sheriffs will endorse a specific candidate as they want to have a good working relationship with whoever is elected.
Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon has stated on his Facebook page that he “wanted it to be clear that I do not endorse either candidate in the Victoria County Sheriffs election”.
The El Campo meeting was for the purpose of the safety of our citizens. But is now being overshadowed by one candidate for a political office.
If you have any doubts, contact any of the sheriffs in the photo, as I did, and ask them for yourself.
It’s unfortunate that Dale Fowler would violate the trust of these area sheriffs in order to mislead the citizens for political gain.
My choice to make sure we have an ethical and honest Sheriff is to vote Justin Marr !
Patty Feddersen, Rockport
