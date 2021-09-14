Editor, the Advocate:
There are so many people that are for Roe vs Wade. It has been over 50 years since this law was passed. Don’t you think that murdering over 63 million babies is enough?
There are more ways to practice safe sex than ever before. Men and women are both responsible for their actions. Abortion is a sin. You have sinned against God. If you don’t ask God for forgiveness, you will be judged by him. That doesn’t mean that every time you have an abortion God will forgive you. Some women have multiple abortions. I don’t know for sure, but I would think you wouldn’t make the same mistake multiple times and you would be forgiven. That would be between you and God.
Look at your own children and all the other babies of friends and family and tell me they did not deserve to live. Our nation is being judged for so many things we have done wrong. And I think abortion is No. 1. We are taking in immigrants because our brilliant leaders think we need more people. We have killed millions but maybe they wouldn’t vote Democrat, but the illegals probably will. I am afraid that with the Democrats in charge our lives will never be the same. Joe Biden and his cohorts are doing everything they can to destroy our nation. We must elect Republicans in 2022 and 2024, if we have a country left by then.
Satan and his demons who peddle a false way of salvation have come to “steal, kill and destroy” every Christian in our nation. Please don’t wait to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Our life here on earth is short, we can’t wait another day. Find a Bible teaching church and give your life to Christ. Just remember Heaven is real and so is Hell.
It’s our choice to make. Mr. Walters get real. Joe Biden has not done one thing that is good for America. He has put all of our lives in jeopardy. And we should have never left all the weapons behind. They will be used against us. And never should he have left any Americans or Afghan interpreters behind. Please watch something besides CNN and you may realize you have been misled.
God bless you and God bless America.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
