Editor, the Advocate:
Democracy depends on citizen participation; Cuero, we need you to participate in the May 7 election. Voting is the way, as citizens, you help choose leaders who reflect your values. Our choices as voters govern many aspects of our lives. Not voting, sadly, also has consequences. You have a voice. You have a vote.
I encourage you to vote in the Cuero elections and I encourage you to cast your vote for Sara Post Meyer for Mayor of Cuero.
Given the past 12 years of progress and prosperity in Cuero under her leadership, we absolutely must vote to re-elect Mayor Sara Post Meyer. She has dedicated a large portion of her life to making Cuero a better place to live, raise a family and own a business. And, given the major advances in economic development under her leadership (Brookshire Brothers, Amherst, Nest Fresh, etc.), as well as beautification efforts to Cuero, the choice is clear, re-elect Sara Post Meyer and let’s keep moving Cuero forward.
A quick drive down the main streets of Cuero shows the growth with capital improvement projects by the City of Cuero under her leadership (streets repaved, park improvements and new businesses). Properties once vacant are being re-developed, bringing fresh life to downtown Cuero. The quality of life in Cuero continues to improve and has improved significantly during her terms in office. Take action and vote early or vote May 7. Vote to re-elect Sara Post Meyer as Mayor of Cuero.
Greg Gossett, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.