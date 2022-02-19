Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing in support of Michael Cloud, District 27 Congressman. I have known Michael for more than 20 years and find him to be a man of strong Christian values, integrity and passionate about America. While in office, he has been a strong advocate for the people in this district, speaking up for the rights of gun owners, veterans, unborn children, farmers, small business owners and the list goes on and on. Michael isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in and speak the truth, especially in support of all of us that live in his district. We can be proud of the work he continues to do on our behalf. Michael Cloud is the right choice for District 27.
Christy Wise Jeson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.