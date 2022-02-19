Editor, the Advocate:
It’s time to vote in the primary election and as a Christian Conservative I was thrilled to find out that Michael Cloud was a choice for us in DeWitt County for U.S. Representative.
Michael Cloud stands for the values that I find important such as protection of the unborn, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, Second Amendment rights, border security and much more.
In the past, DeWitt County conservatives were not well represented in this office but now we have a chance to be well represented with the election of Michael Cloud. Thank you Michael Cloud.
Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown
