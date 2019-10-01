Editor, the Advocate:
Palestine Baptist Church Mission Ministry wishes to give special thanks to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for their kindness and for the use of their facilities on Saturday, Sept. 28.
We had a benefit to help defray medical costs for Sister Joyce Farrow. The overwhelming support and generous contributions from our community, church family and friends really touched our hearts. You responded in love and it was deeply appreciated.
Thanks to Williann Buckner for the delicious enchiladas and all who delivered the plates, helped to serve, sold tickets and assisted with cleanup. What a blessing to have one business request 19 plates. Thanks, again, and God bless you all.
Joyce Farrow, Brenda Williams, organizer, and PBMC, Mission Ministry, Victoria
