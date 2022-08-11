Editor, the Advocate:
I attended the Moulton Jamboree Parade a few Sunday mornings ago and although the entire parade was pleasant, the Miss Golden Crescent float stole the show. Bright flowers adorned the float, but the real radiance was the queen.
While dressed elegantly and standing on a moving float, “pageantly” waving she spoke to the crowds gathered along the route the entire length of the parade. Her charismatic, graceful, confident and sweet voice boomed something along the lines of, “Good morning Moulton, Texas. Thank you for having us in your parade. We are so happy to be here. Have a wonderful day.” Undoubtedly, her future is going to be bright and beautiful, and I fully expect to see her accomplishments lauded in this very paper. To all the participants, thank you for getting up early on a Sunday morning, dressing up and traveling to entertain and fulfill your duties and for the countless hours in preparing — and for doing again next weekend.
Veronica Koliba, Port Lavaca
