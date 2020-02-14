Editor, the Advocate:
This is the story of two individuals who undertook two major task assignments.
These tasks are considered to be very dangerous and could have severe consequences if not correctly carried out.
One participant is a Republican Senator and the other is the Boy King David. The charge of the Senator is to defeat, dethrone and destroy a tyrant dictator.
The Boy King David is charge with defeating the Palestine army by killing the giant gladiator Goliath.
The Senator (a religious person) prays to God to help him to successfully carry out his task.
Likewise, the Boy King David has faith that God will give him the tools to defeat the giant Goliath.
The Senator not fully convinced that he can pull this off picks up his slingshot, inserts a rock in the tongue of the sling and decides to go for it.
The Boy King David picks up his sling and checks it for integrity. He then selects the perfect round rock and inserts it into the tongue.
The Senator starts rotating the sling and engages the tyrant. He releases the rock but the rock misses its mark and only crazes the forehead of the tyrant causing the tyrant to fall but recovering quickly. He picks up another rock and misses again.
The Senator realizing his failure begins to cry as the tyrant begins to attack him.
The Boy King David starts rotating his sling, gets it up to the desired speed and lets the stone go. The stone embedded itself into Goliath’s forehead as he fell to the ground dead.
Let’s do a constructive analysis of the Senator’s actions. He voted “guilty” on the first count then voted not guilty on the second count. One vote offsetting the other. So, what did he accomplish? Nada! He had two slingshot tries and missed them both. So what did he accomplish? Nada! He accomplished one thing for sure and that is to become the laughing stock of the tyrant and his cult.
What about David? David did the right thing and did not miss.
The other big failure is the incomplete Robert Mueller report that was turned over to Judas Iscariot to decode.
Frank Torres, Victoria
