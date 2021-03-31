Editor, the Advocate:
Most Americans are wondering how President Biden will govern. Based on recent counts, it appears his agenda will embrace socialistic goals; therefore, one can make logical predictions of events in the next four years.
The first consideration is, will Biden’s age-related decline in medical/mental issues prevent him from serving his full term? If Vice President Kamala Harris should become president, her very liberal socialistic background will define how she will govern. Furthermore, the Democrat/Socialist Party realizes they could lose control of the House of Representatives in the next election; therefore, they will try to ram all their socialist legislation through Congress during the first two years. For example, the 1.9 trillion-dollar virus relief bill was passed in the Senate with “no” Republican votes. In addition, Biden has been issuing excessive numbers of executive orders and by-passing Congress thereby avoiding any input from our elected representatives.
Next, one can expect the economy to initially surge upward due to pent-up demands; however, inflation will occur and unemployment will remain a problem. Most independent research organizations claim the 6.8% unemployment rate indicated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is very understated. Even the Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, has indicated it should be at least 10%.
Due to Biden’s agenda to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, one can expect more policies to accomplish this goal, akin to the cancellation of the XL Keystone Pipeline Project. The impact in the energy sector will result in the loss of thousands of jobs including other related consequences. In addition, Biden’s less restrictive immigration policies and cancelling the border wall construction is causing chaos on our borders. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants, legal and illegal, plus thousands of children will enter our nation each year. This will cost our nation billions each year resulting in severe impacts in our schools, health and welfare systems and job market. Next, Biden will call for higher taxes on the rich which will be counterproductive for many reasons. Most likely President Trump’s lower tax rates for everyone will be replaced with higher taxes.
Lastly, over the next four years, one can expect the Democrat controlled Congress to enact more socialistic legislation akin to the new green agenda. Remember some past quotes like, “You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity nor can you multiply wealth by dividing it.”
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
