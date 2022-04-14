Editor, the Advocate:
There needs to be an award of the year for mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers.
If my mother was living, I know she would be in the running for first place, but God called her at the age of 89. All she did in those years was remarkable.
Terry Bludau, Hallettsville
