Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to give a thumbs-up to the staff at Retama Manor South, the EMTs that responded to the 911 call and to DeTar’s emergency room. Our 91 year-old mother had a fall in the morning of Jan. 13. The Retama staff took prompt action. As she had fractured a hip years ago in New Mexico and was complaining of hip pain, 911 was called to transport her for evaluation. The EMT staff took care to transport her quickly and carefully as if she was a celebrity. The staff at DeTar ER was kind, considerate and professional while working to triage and evaluate her. Thankfully no fracture or internal injury was found and in less than four hours she was back in her bed.
Victoria is blessed to have such excellent health care and long-term care providers.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
