Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the article “A lion in winter” on the front page of Sports on Jan. 5, years ago, when our family lived on the Martin O’Connor Ranch, our young son came pedaling furiously home shouting, “I saw a lion! I saw a lion!” My husband confirmed that lions were occasionally spotted on the ranch. Once again on the ranch, a mountain lion sat in our vegetable garden one night.
Years later, having moved to the outskirts of Tivoli, a mountain lion padded by in the brush right outside our house. I couldn’t believe my eyes! And furthermore, no one believed me. But then, two years later, a young man, bicycling in the early morning, watched a lion cross our road into the brush. Finally, I was believed! They definitely are in our area.
How exciting! Aren’t we lucky?
Joyce Yaklin, Tivoli
