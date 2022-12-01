Editor, the Advocate:
Call a snail escargot — it's still a snail.
Call a squid clamari — it's still a squid.
Call murder abortion — it's still murder.
From the moment of conception, all our body parts are down in writing of the genetic code in the fertilized egg cell in the mother's womb — in a cell that is almost invisible — God sees.
David said “You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.” Psalms 139:16.
If a woman is going to kill her baby, why not get fixed before sex? Some say they might want a baby some day. Is she going to pick and choose which one lives and which one dies? If one lives and finds out his/her mother killed their brother or sister before him/her, how would she explain to him/her she killed their brother or sister? How would that child feel about his mother?
There is a solution — I'm surprised no one has come up with it. Have a agency with lists of couples who want, but can't have, a baby. When a woman gets pregnant and doesn't want the baby — have her matched with a couple. The couple would pay all incurred expenses related to the baby. The pregnant woman beforehand would agree to have her tubes cut/tied when the baby is born. No more killings.
Murder by any other name is still murder.
"A rose by any other name is still a rose."
Marlee Calcote, Victoria