Editor, the Advocate:
My Vote is for Jason Ohrt for County Commissioner Precinct 2 to keep Victoria County safe and prosperous. Voting is our commitment to ourselves and one another. While a county commissioner has a varied list of responsibilities, budgeting and appropriation of funds for all county activities is a major part of it.
I grew up in a home where I was taught our elected officials will know and act on our priorities only if we tell them. When I approached our current County Commissioner Precinct 2 about marking the road with a stripe to keep the well traveled Parsons Road traffic moving safely, I was treated with total disregard for the danger of our citizens on zero visibility days, whether it be rain or dense fog. Only a commissioner who understands each level of their responsibility and listens to the concerns of their citizens can effectively lead a county and will utilize their responsibility for building and maintaining county roads and bridges within the precinct. Since they are overseen by a commission that acts as the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government at various times. Commissioners must understand and be willing to go to the next level of their sometimes complex position to effectively utilize their position to lead their county forward.
Sandra Zwerschke, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.