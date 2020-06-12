Editor, the Advocate:
Mr. Moore, I too am a republican. I agree with much of your letter on June 10th. The statement I do not appreciate is calling Democrats “dumb.” They are not dumb. They have different viewpoints. We need to respect other ideas although different from ours.
Can’t you see that “name calling” is one of the reasons this country is so divided at this time in our history. So many on both sides have stooped to this reality. Even our leaders do this. We must, as private citizens, rise above and respect all people. Then maybe, just maybe they may respect us.
Sue Lynn Hatcher, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.