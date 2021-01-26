Editor, the Advocate:
Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for their treatment of the National Guard last week. Our men and women went to serve and were treated shamefully.
I saw pictures of troops walking down the streets and I didn’t see any provision for winter garb.
No provision was made for housing, or sleeping. I saw no picture of blankets, just our troops laying on cold concrete floors.
I saw no picture of food being provided for them. I saw pictures of our National Guard laying on cold concrete floors.
Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity for letting us, the public, know about this injustice.
Thank you to our Governor for ordering them back to Texas. I neither saw or heard a word of thanks from Joe Biden.
These are our troops and deserve our thanks and commendations for their service.
I will personally say thank you to all our men and women for their service, and for all they do for our country.
Maxine Mathias, Victoria
