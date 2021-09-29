Editor, the Advocate:
I am completely appalled with our local TV station and their lack of coverage of special events in Victoria. The National Night Out Kick-off celebration this weekend in the square had no coverage. All of the first responders, booths and games were the results of a lot of work and expense, i.e. the Salvation Army providing free BBQ and other vendors offering free items. Gary Moses did another great job of hosting and the turnout was OK. The two-second picture of foam on the 10 o’clock news just doesn’t get it.
I was there for six hours doing volunteer work and I know there were a lot of disappointed first responders not getting any recognition by the media. Maybe I should break out my video camera and start doing a little freelance work. Good job Victoria Police Department and other agencies participating.
Tommy Tucker, Victoria
Editor’s note: The Victoria Advocate wrote stories advancing the kick-off so readers would know when to attend and what to expect at the kick-off. We plan to be in the neighborhoods Oct. 5 visiting with families and first responders during the annual National Night Out event.
