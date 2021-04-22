Editor, the Advocate:
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, DeTar Healthcare System would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful team of volunteers at our hospital for all they do to serve our patients and assist our staff.
Last year, we made the unprecedented, but necessary, decision to ask our hospital volunteers to stay home in an effort to both protect them and to help stop the spread of disease in our community. While they may have been out of sight, they have remained on our minds and in our hearts.
We are beginning to see some of our volunteers return to our hospitals, and we look forward to a day, hopefully very soon, where we can see more of them return to their posts where they greet our patients and visitors with their warm smiles and welcoming attitudes.
Volunteering is a choice that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our hospitals and our patients. And so at this time of year, we’re proud to recognize our volunteers’ role in improving our patients’ care experience.
So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion — and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.
Bernard Leger, CEO DeTar, Victoria
