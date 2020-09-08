Editor, the Advocate:
When God and the Bible are not the standard for life, what do you have? Romans 1: 29-31 Tells us the kind of life one has without God. Wickedness, evil, greed, envy, murder, strife, deceit, malice, gossips, slanderers, God haters, insolent, arrogant, boastful, senseless, faithless, heartless, ruthless, invent ways of doing evil and disobey parents. 2 Timothy 3: 1-5, more life without God, lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, abusive, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of good , treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. How can one know God and have Him and His Word in their life for living right? Romans 10: 9, “That if you confess with your mouth, Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Just having membership in a church will not give you eternal life with God. Church helps to disciple you to follow Jesus Christ as Lord of your life. Mankind’s need is God and that is through His Son, The Lord Jesus Christ. How much time is left for folks to come to God for real life?
John Fisher, Point Comfort
